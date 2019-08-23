SEATTLE — Seattle police are hoping new video can help solve a murder that happened in Capitol Hill earlier this year.

Hakeem Salahud-din was found dead in Cal Anderson Park on March 20, 2019. He had been shot in the head, police said.

The father of two, with a third baby on the way, was at Cal Anderson Park to play basketball on the night of his death. A fight broke out nearby and Salahud-din went to help someone and that's when he was shot, police said.

Five months later, his murder is still unsolved, but police hope newly released body camera footage from the night of the shooting can help them solve the case. Police also want to deliver justice to Salahud-din's family, especially for his three children.

"To honor their legacy we would really like the community to step forward and provide us the information on the suspect so we might be able to assist them in getting some closure," police said.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Seattle Police Department. You can remain anonymous.