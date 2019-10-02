At least one person was aboard a small aircraft when it crash near Mt. Diablo Friday night, according to officials.

The single-engine Mooney M20 was on its way from Hayward, Calif. to Lincoln Regional Airport in Lincoln, Calif. when it crashed into a hillside two miles southwest of the peak of Mt. Diablo, officials said, also adding that the aircraft burned after crashing.

On Saturday, a family member of the pilot reported the aircraft was overdue after because the pilot had not landed when scheduled.

At this time the Federal Aviation Administration believes that the pilot was the only person on board. The condition of the pilot is unknown.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

This is a developing story. ABC10 will continue to update as details become available.