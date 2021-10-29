x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

Prison systems adding body-worn cameras to security plans

California has implemented them at six prisons in response to a court order responding to the abuse of prisoners with disabilities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A growing number of state prison systems are outfitting guards with body-worn cameras. That's even in environments already covered by thousands of stationary cameras.

The Georgia Bureau of Prisons piloted the concept last year. It plans to outfit guards in two prisons this year and another two next year. California has implemented them at six prisons in response to a court order responding to the abuse of prisoners with disabilities. 

Ohio tested the cameras at several prisons this year and is finalizing a contract estimated at about $17 million a year.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10: Stockton man shot seven times in alleged hate crime confronts suspect in court

In Other News

ABC10 cinematographer remembers best friend Halyna Hutchins