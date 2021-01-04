Video captures suspected smugglers drop two young girls over 14-foot fence into US

The girls -- ages 3 and 5 -- were left alone miles from the nearest home.

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — There’s disturbing video coming from the border where suspected human smugglers dropped two young girls from atop a 14-foot fence into the U.S., then took off.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol posted the video Wednesday, showing the two Ecuadoran girls – ages 3 and 5 – being dropped on the U.S. side of the border in New Mexico, then left alone in the desert, miles from the nearest home, according to border agents.

The camera operator noticed the two girls and sent help for them. They were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

“I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night. If not for the vigilance of our Agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez in a release Wednesday.

The smugglers took off on the Mexico side of the border. Border agents are working with Mexican authorities to try to find them.