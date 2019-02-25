SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mountain lion that’s startled homeowners and led officials on an hours-long chase was captured in Bill Garvey’s backyard.

“We see a lot of raptor birds which is always pretty cool, hawks, eagles, falcons, all sorts of things,” Garvey said, calling the encounter surreal. “But I’ve never seen anything on the scale of a mountain lion.”

The mountain lion was first spotted on a “Ring” doorbell camera near Cantara and Bessemer Way in Sacramento’s Natomas neighborhood. The neighbor later posted a video to Next Door.

RELATED: Police: Natomas mountain lion tranquilized, captured

Officials received the first report of the mountain lion in that neighborhood around 10 a.m. It was caught around 1:30 p.m. after multiple agencies responded, said Chief Animal Control Officer Jayce Huggins, with the City of Sacramento Animal Control.

The big cat was in Garvey’s backyard for about 45 minutes, he said. authorities captured the mountain lion after hitting it with a tranquilizer dart, Huggins said.

“I mean I was looking out the back window maybe five seconds before I picked him up moving back and forth,” Garvey said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists conducted a medical check of the animal and found it to be a healthy young male, Huggins said. The big cat is believed to have been searching for a new territory and lost its way.

Officials with the CDFW have since released the animal safely back into the wild in the Sierra Foothills.