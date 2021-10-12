x
US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

The Navy says Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

SAN DIEGO — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered. 

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego. 

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean. 

One crew member was rescued.

