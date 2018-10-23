1. Suspect arrested for murder of Del Paso Heights mother of 2

Police arrested 24-year-old Eddie Tillman for the murder 26-year-old Candice DeAnda, who was first reported missing from a neighborhood in Del Paso Heights on Friday.

2. Family fighting to keep son’s killer behind bars

A teenager convicted to life without the possibility of parole for murdering his friend could regain his freedom under California's Senate Bill 9.

3. Stockton cemetery tour disturbs some families whose loved ones are buried there

Called the "First Annual Spooky Festival & Tour of the Dead," the event will feature a children's festival, including face painting and games, as well as an adult "Tour of the Dead" for $10 at night.

4. Make-A-Wish turns Modesto boy battling heart condition into Ghostbuster for a day

With the help of Make-A-Wish, London, who's currently battling a heart condition, will be transformed into a Ghostbuster and help save Old Sacramento from spooky creatures.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Bay Area teens arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Vacaville

The chase wound around Vacaville, on city streets and to the freeway and back to city streets. Police say it finally ended when the teen driver struck a curb, flattening the tire.

7. Former Panther Rae Carruth released from prison

Former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth completed his paperwork for his release from prison and walked out a free man at 8:02 a.m. after serving nearly 19 years.

8. My Sister's House Run 4 Safe Haven brings light to dark subject

ABC10 is partnering with My Sister's House for their Run for a Safe Haven again this year. Their goal is to raise money to continue serving the community against domestic and sexual violence.

9. Elk Grove parks browning out due to funding shortages, service reductions

Funding shortages have changed the formerly lush grass and a vivid scenery to a now harsh landscape at Elk Grove's Edie MacDonald Park.

10. Social media post of the day

