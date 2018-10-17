1. Police: Bank robbers hit bicyclist while fleeing the scene before switching cars

Riverbank Police Services say masked suspects robbed a bank and hit a bicyclist while fleeing the scene in a car Tuesday.

2. Suspect sought after shooting at Auburn auto shop, getaway car found

Police are looking for 41-year-old Joseph David De La Cruz, who they say shot an employee at an Auburn auto shop and fled the scene.

3. Get to know Elk Grove's mayoral candidates

Going head-to-head for Elk Grove's upcoming mayoral race, Mayor Steve Ly, Vice Mayor Darren Suen, and business consultant Tracie Stafford each have a unique and inspiring vision for the city.

4. PG&E busy restoring power after wind cuts

California utilities are restoring electricity to tens of thousands of people after intentionally cutting their power because of concerns about high winds.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Crescent Supply reopens at new location after losing everything in fire

Crescent Supply is holding a soft re-opening from their new location. The business, a staple in the community for more than 70 years, was gutted by a fire just one month ago.

7. Sears store in South Sacramento closing down

Before filing for bankruptcy on Monday, Sears announced that 46 of its underperforming stores would be closing, including 13 K-Mart stores.

8. Olivehurst woman identified as person of interest in fatal hit-and-run of cyclist

The Yuba-Sutter CHP Office says they are looking for Violet Chance Johnson, as well as a dark blue 2004 Ford Focus with the license plate of 7LES039, following the incident.

9. Federal judge orders Obama rule on student loan relief into effect after delays by DeVos

A federal court has denied a request to further delay an Obama-era regulation that helps students defrauded by for-profit colleges get their student loans forgiven.

10. Social media post of the day

