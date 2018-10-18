1. Breast cancer vaccine that could save generations now in clinical trials at Mayo Clinic

While the vaccine is still in clinical trials, doctors say they are very excited about it because it seems to be working with few negative side effects.

2. 911 Text Message System now available in Sacramento County

Operators in Sacramento County will now be able to receive both emergency phone calls and text.

3. Lodi community holding fundraiser to save Boys & Girls Club

After Sal Mireles found out that the facility is in danger of closing if it didn't raise $50,000 by the end of October, he knew he had to do something to help.

4. Trend of Modesto businesses shutting their doors

Store closing signs seem to be an all too familiar sight to people in Modesto, with the local Sears store the latest in a list of recent closures.

5. Local weather forecast

6. At least 10 Stockton gang members arrested following investigation, police say

Nearly a dozen members of feuding gangs in Stockton were arrested following a months-long investigation into several gangs, police officials announced.

7. Need to Know: 2018 midterm election

The 2018 midterm election is carrying a loaded ballot with heavily contested races and a number of important propositions.

8. Homicide investigation leads police from North Natomas to North Highlands

Police are looking for information on a deadly shooting that they believe happened in North Natomas but ended with the discovery of the victim in North Highlands.

9. Don't be a hero: Safety concerns to consider after Wells Fargo robbery in Riverbank

A bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in Riverbank, which is nearly identical to a robbery in May at the same location, has sparked concerns about safety.

10. Social media post of the day

