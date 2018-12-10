1. Man who stole from Carr Fire victims sentenced to prison

A 20-year-old man who was arrested in August for stealing a trailer from a family evacuated due to the Carr Fire was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in prison.

2. Good chance an El NiÑo is on the way to California

There is a high probability El Nino conditions will bring an increased chance for a wet winter in California.

3. Train collides with vehicle in Sacramento, creates traffic mess in Midtown

A train collided with a vehicle in Sacramento, creating a significant amount of traffic Thursday afternoon.

4. Elk Grove parents invited to review, offer feedback on proposed curriculum

The Elk Grove School District office is inviting parents to view the proposed curriculum that complies with a California law requiring schools to accurately portray culture and race diversity in society.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Mexico Beach, FL is unrecognizable after Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael roared ashore in Mexico Beach, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet.

7. House of Fashion Bridal Salon closing after nearly 60 years in Sacramento

House of Fashion Bridal Salon and Tuxedos on J Street is closing after close to 60 years in Sacramento. Rather than a farewell they're calling it a retirement.

8. Manteca's logo contest: Why the city is turning to residents, not contractors

Sometimes consultants "don't get Manteca." Now, Manteca is taking its rebranding effort to their residents in hopes of finding a new logo that reflects what the city is.

9. Some Lodi homeowners annoyed by vacation rentals in their neighborhoods

Take a ride past old, established homes on South Sunset Drive in Lodi and you'll find something rather new. There are signs in front yards that read "Neighborhoods are for neighbors, not vacation rentals."

10. Social media post of the day

