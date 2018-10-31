1. President Trump says he plans to end birthright citizenship with an executive order

President Donald Trump wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

2. Will PG&E shut off power in certain areas again due to Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for a large portion of Northern California, including the Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton areas. The last time there were planned power outages. What about now?

3. California Conservation Corps prepares flood watch skills in Stockton

More than 200 other corps members and staff from across California came to Stockton to learn techniques to halt flood waters in their path.

4. Stanislaus County signs off on next steps for 15,000 jobs in Crows Landing

Stanislaus County is hoping to develop 40-million square feet of land into the Crows Landing Industrial Business Park.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Halloween and sex offenders: Parents need to know

While the tradition of children going up to neighbors to get candy is often harmless, there are some safety tips that officials suggest parents follow to keep their children safe on Halloween night.

7. 2018 election: What a 'Blue Wave' & 'Red Wave' mean for Independent voters

As local political parties strive to increase voter turnout among their base, one of the most critical elements will be the Independent voter.

8. Hield, Kings top Magic 107-99 for fourth straight win

Buddy Hield finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Tuesday night and extended their winning streak to four games.

9. Sacramento man possibly missing in Alpine County

According to the Alpine County Sheriff's Office, Bradford Dozier, 55, was last seen in Sacramento on Oct. 27. His car was found the next day at the Evergreen Trailhead in Alpine County.

10. Social media post of the day

