1. Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 56 in wildfire, updates

Authorities have reported eight more fatalities from a blaze in Northern California, bringing the total death toll so far to 56 in the deadliest wildfire in state history.

2. California's PG&E rocked as wildfire liability concerns rise

PG&E's stock lost more than 20 percent of its value Wednesday after the utility said it does not have nearly enough insurance coverage if it is found liable for the Camp Fire.

3. Camp Fire missing: Sheriff releases partial list of names

The Butte County Sheriff's Office released a partial list of the people still missing in the Camp Fire, California's deadliest in modern history.

4. How to help survivors of the Camp Fire

Here's how to help and donate to people effected by the Camp Fire around Paradise in Butte County, California.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here to see the local weather forecast.

6. Family who escaped wildfire in Paradise loses dog in Sacramento

Pam and Roger Wrobel survived the Camp Fire on Thursday. They evacuated Paradise with their 10-year-old dog "Quincy", driving near the flames. Now, Quincy is missing.

7. Why Sac health officials recommend not canceling class over poor air quality

Sacramento County's Director of Health Services, Peter Beilenson, explained to ABC10 why they suggested not closing schools.

8. High school football playoff games postponed, relocated due to California wildfires

The Sac-Joaquin Section, which oversees more than 200 high school athletic programs within our region, has postponed the high school football playoffs games this weekend of due to poor air quality.

9. Michael Avenatti arrested in Los Angeles, denies domestic violence accusations

Michael Avenatti, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump who rose to prominence as the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was arrested and booked on a felony domestic violence charge.

10. Social media post of the day

Click here to see the social media post of the day.

© 2018 KXTV