A memorial service for Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk has been scheduled for Saturday, September 29. The service will be held at Bayside Church Adventure campus in Roseville, starting at 10 a.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department should be releasing more details in the next week.

In a news release, the Department says the service will include a multi-agency fly-over. There could also be potential traffic delays between noon and 2 p.m. for a procession. We should get more details about the procession route in the next few days.

Deputy Stasyuk Memorial Information

Saturday, Sept. 29

10 a.m.

Bayside Church Adventure campus

6401 Stanford Ranch Rd.

Roseville, CA 95768

Deputy Stasyuk was killed in the line of duty on September 17, 2018. He and his partner were responding to a report of an issue with a customer at a Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova when the shooting happened.

Stasyuk was a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. ABC10 is told Stasyuk had just gotten married in March 2018.

A memorial fund has been set up in Stasyuk's name. Donations to the fund can be made through the CAHP Credit Union.

