1. Suspicious package sent to Sen. Kamala Harris at Sacramento post office

Officials believe the suspicious package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris' Sacramento office is related to the ongoing nationwide investigation.

2. Resentencing denied for man convicted of killing Colusa teen | Update

A judge denied the resentencing request for Nathan Ramazzini, the Colusa County District Attorney's office confirms.

3. Suspect charged after week-long bomb-package scare

A Florida man was charged in connection with the investigation into 13 bomb-like devices mailed to prominent Democrats.

4. Smiles restored across Modesto thanks to free dental clinic

Smiles are being restored across the Central Valley, Friday and Saturday, thanks to a free dental clinic in town. ADA Cares kicked off Friday morning, offering up all sorts of dental work for people in need.

6. What the President's water memo means for Modesto's water and power

While the president's water policy memo has been noted as significant, it is only one step of several before those impacts are potentially felt by water customers.

7. CHP officer's death brings attention to first responder suicides

Nationwide, police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than the line of duty, according to a report from the Ruderman Family Foundation.

