1. Mega Millions hits $1 billion for Friday night's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions jackpot ever, ahead of Friday night's drawing.

2. Sac business included in 4 separate food recalls issued for salmonella, listeria concerns

Sacramento-based GH Foods CA recalled 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.

3. Auburn man called ‘hometown hero’ after taking a bullet for a woman

Joe Schaefer is being called a hometown hero after police say he took a bullet for a woman, who was involved in a domestic dispute at an Auburn business.

4. How California's water was impacted by the President's water policy memo

Conversations are circling about water policy in California, after a memorandum from President Donald Trump addressing western water issues.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Playing in your office lottery pool? Get it in writing or end up in court

They called themselves the Dirty Dozen, and when the 12 coworkers at Pita Pan Old World Bakery in Chicago Heights, Illinois, won a $118 million lottery drawing in 2012, they were ecstatic. That was until 11 of their colleagues insisted they were in on the pool and deserved a slice of the pie.

7. Racing pigeons are more like thoroughbreds than the ones you see on the street

You've heard of horse racing and greyhound racing, but what about Pigeon racing? It’s an age-old sport, popular in just about every country other than the United States.

8. MISSING: Mono Co. Sheriff searching for 16-year-old Karlie Lain Guse

According to the Mono County Sheriff's Office, Karlie Lain Guse was last seen Saturday morning in White Mountain Estates in Chalfant. She was reportedly walking towards Highway 6.

9. Do you know them? Photographer searching for couple seen in Yosemite proposal picture

A photographer snapped a stunning photo of a proposal at Yosemite National Park, and now he's looking for the couple in the photo.

10. Social media post of the day

