1. Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount

Suspicious packages were sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Rep. Maxine Waters and CNN's Manhattan offices as law enforcement officials monitored other locations for potential threats.

2. Deputies: Man stabbed two people while attempting to kidnap a child

According to deputies, the men were stabbed after the suspect forced his way into the home in an attempt to kidnap a child.

3. Man arrested in hit-and-run that left guns, ammunition scattered across road

Lodi Police have arrested a man for a hit-and-run they say left several guns and a large amount of ammunition scattered across the road.

4. Stockton cemetery tour canceled after families whose loved ones are buried there speak up

The Stockton Rural Cemetery has confirm to ABC10 they are canceling their Halloween event this Friday after a public uproar where many people felt the event would be distasteful.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here to see the local weather forecast.

6. 2018 election: Should people vote on topics they know nothing about?

The 2018 election has no shortage of propositions and races for voters, but staying informed on all of the propositions, local measures, and candidates, might be too much for some people.

7. Stanislaus State set to close campus library for two years

Millions of dollars in renovations are coming to the campus of Stanislaus State, but the overall vision will come with some significant growing pains.

8. Is it Legit? Fact-checking the Denham vs. Harder race

When voters look for a fact check of a political ad, they tend to want the answer to one basic question: “Is it legit?” In other words—does the line in the ad ring true? Is it fair? Is it real?

9. It's all about the pizza in Sacramento

Depending on what your needs are, there's a pizza place with your name on it in Sacramento.

10. Social media post of the day

Click here to see the social media post of the day.

