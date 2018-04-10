1. 8 new felony charges filed against former Stockton mayor Anthony Silva

Former Mayor of Stockton Anthony Silva is facing eight new felony charges in San Joaquin County, including complaints of embezzlement, money laundering and weapons charges.

2. Sac State Police investigating 30 car break-ins on campus, 1 arrested

One of the suspects believed to be involved in a rash of vehicle burglaries at Sacramento State University has been arrested.

3. Police: 12-year-old girl who went missing from South Natomas found safe

Police say 12-year-old Halia Smith was found safe. She was first reported missing near her school in South Natomas, Tuesday afternoon.

4. VERIFY: Everything you need to know about today's 'presidential alert'

The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimated about 225 million electronic devices, or about 75 percent of all mobile phones in the country, would receive the alert. But why?

6. Folsom-area high school students participate in internship program

More than 80 Folsom-area students returned to school this year with a head start on working in the real world thanks to unique partnerships with dozens of local businesses.

7. Manteca getting city-wide surveillance camera system

The Manteca City Council voted, Tuesday night, to approve a city-wide surveillance camera system. Police say they will be installing 30 cameras around the area to help improve public safety.

8. Church council calls for Kavanaugh withdrawal

A massive coalition of U.S. Christian churches attended by 40 million people wants Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his Supreme Court nomination.

9. Keep your children safe from dark web dangers

The dark web, including networks like Tor and I2P is perfectly legal to access, but the anonymity it promises attracts criminal activity from narcotics to identity theft to child pornography.

