1. Local Jewish leaders talk security measures after Pittsburgh shooting

"How do we make sure that we are safe but that the people have an easy way to be here and we are warm and welcoming?"

2. Motorcyclist killed after chase, shootout with deputies near Meyers

Investigators say the motorcyclist fired at pursing officers during the chase. At some point the officers returned fire, striking the suspect at least once.

3. 2 moms talk about midterm elections, what motivates them to vote

ABC10 spoke with two moms who are bloggers to get their take on the political conversation happening in their communities to see what’s motivating them to engage, and vote, this election day.

4. Money Mystery: Some Elk Grove residents randomly gifted cash

Over the weekend some lucky Elk Grove residents received an envelope with cash money. But no one knows who gifted the money, or why they did it.

6. Stockton Black Lives Matter protester agrees to plea deal, other cases pending

A Stockton BLM protester, arrested last year for battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing a sidewalk, reached a plea deal with the San Joaquin County DA on Monday.

7. Owner reunited with lost pet in Carr Fire area after four years

Most pets were left behind because of the fire, but one flame-point Siamese cat was found and reunited with its owner after four years.

8. Disneyland's Wood Carving Guru | Bartell's Backroads

Have you ever been standing in line at Disneyland and noticed the detail in the signs? Well, if those signs were made from wood, chances are it was carved by Nevada County artist Raymond Kinman.

9. Mystery solved! Photographer who captured Yosemite proposal has found the couple

Photographer Matthew Dippel has found the couple he captured during a proposal at Yosemite National Park in California.

