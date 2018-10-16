1. PG&E plans to restore customer power by midnight

PG&E officials say they hope to restore power by midnight Monday to 70 percent of the Northern California customers who had their power proactively turned off because of concerns about winds.

2. Owner of Lodi Parachute Center speaks out after skydiver's death

Nena Mason, 62, had successfully completed more than 2,500 jumps over the past few decades before something went terribly wrong.

3. Watch: California Propositions Explained

Are you prepared to vote on California's 2018 propositions? ABC10's Brandon Rittiman will take you through all 11 of them (plus the one that's not there anymore) so that you're ready for November 6.

4. PG&E power shutoffs: No compensation for affected customers

Despite tens of thousands without power in Northern California, PG&E claims they will not reimburse customers for losses during the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

5. Local weather forecast

6. A guide to Roseville's Measure B

Measure B is a general sales tax measure that increases sales tax in Roseville by a half-cent. The measure would provide $16 million to $19 million annually...

7. What Davis voters need to know about Measure L

Measure L would designate what is currently agricultural land as a residential/mixed-use neighborhood, and pave the way for work on the West Davis Active Adult Community.

8. Climate change might make your beer more expensive, study says

Increasing droughts and heat waves will hurt the production of barley, which is a key ingredient in beer.

9. Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner, dies at 65

Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner Paul Allen has died following a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

10. Social media post of the day

