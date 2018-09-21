1. Procession honors fallen Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Stasyuk

More than 50 law enforcement officers and community members honored Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

2. Highway 50 reopens following wildfire in El Dorado Co.

All lanes of Highway 50 have reopened as fire crews continue to work to get the so-called Meyers Fire under control.

3. City of Stockton will not enforce camping ordinances regarding the homeless

Stockton Police normally would ticket the homeless for trespassing on public property. But now that a federal court has ruled cities can't prosecute people for sleeping on the streets, that practice will stop.

4. Modesto hospital introduces stress-relieving 'Mercedes' for kid patients

The Doctors Medical Center of Modesto has introduced a "Mercedes" into their operating room for some of their tiniest patients.

5. Local weather forecast

6. What it takes to screw in a light bulb at the Capitol

The first light bulb in the California State Capitol was installed in July of 1895. Today, thousands of light bulbs illuminate the historic building, and changing them is a big job.

7. Blue ribbons placed around Orangevale in honor of Deputy Mark Stasyuk

Family members of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies remembered Deputy Mark Stasyuk by placing blue ribbons in a neighborhood in Orangevale.

8. Gas line ruptures in Citrus Heights

Fire crews were called in to cap a ruptured gas line fire in Citrus Heights. Residents were also briefly evacuated, but have been let back into their homes.

9. Kohl's hiring 90,000 seasonal workers for holidays

Kohl’s is to looking hire 90,000 seasonal workers and they're allocating money to provide perks, like discounts to workers, for the holiday season.

10. Social media post of the day

