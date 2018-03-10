1. Racist graffiti found on campus of Sacramento City College

Multiple swastikas and racist language were found in one of the men’s restrooms on the campus of Sacramento City College.

2. Another deadly shooting in Stockton neighborhood leaves residents shaken

Stockton Police say they are still looking for tips that will bring about arrests in a triple shooting Monday night near E. Park Street and N. California Street near downtown. Residents have had enough.

3. Rain chances for Northern California over the next two days

The first storm of our rainy season is a tricky one with weather changing rapidly and some places missing most of the action.

4. California voter registration tops 19 million in new record

California has not had such a large share of registered voters since 77 percent of the eligible population was registered ahead of the 1996 presidential election.

6. Tariff aid for California almond growers not enough to offset losses

While the federal government has provided some aid to almond farmers feeling the effects of retaliatory tariffs, that $.03 per pound may not be enough to cover what growers and the industry stand to lose.

7. Get the scoop on the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Sacramento

From a Chinese spot to a hair salon, read on for the newest businesses to open their doors recently.

8. Watchdog: US unprepared for 'zero tolerance' immigration

Immigration officials were not prepared this summer to manage the consequences of a "zero tolerance" policy at the Southwest border.

9. 72-hour sale: Southwest round-trip fares fall below $100

Bargain hunters, get ready. Southwest’s big twice-a-year fare sale is back, with round-trip fares below $100 on dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes.

