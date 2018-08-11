1. Jeff Sessions forced out as attorney general by Trump

Jeff Sessions told the president in a one-page letter that he was submitting his resignation 'at your request.'

2. PG&E considering another power shut down, Thursday, for 9 Northern California counties

PG&E officials are putting customers on notice about another potential shut down of electricity, on Thursday, due to dangerous fire conditions.

3. Homicide detectives investigating body found near 5th, W Streets

Officers were first called out to reports of a “male down in the roadway” near 5th Street and W Street around 3:30 a.m.

4. Denham vs. Harder: District 10 Republican maintains lead against Democratic challenger

In California's 10th Congressional District, Republican Congressman Jeff Denham ran a close race against Democratic challenger Josh Harder.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here to see the local weather forecast.

6. Ballot issues reported in Stanislaus County on election night

Before the polls closed on election night, there were some polling places in Stanislaus County that ran out of provisional envelopes.

7. Some Placer County businesses frustrated with pre-emptive power outages

Donnie Costa says each day of a power outage could cost the business tens of thousands of dollars in lost sales and perishable products that would have to be thrown away.

8. 2018 Election results: California proposition winners

On Election Day, California voters flocked to their local polling places to approve or deny 11 propositions.

9. Egg prices could increase, producers may go out of business with passage of Prop 12

With the passage of Proposition 12, cage-free will be the norm for egg-laying hens, pregnant pigs and calves raised for veal. The could cause problems for some in the industry.

10. Social media post of the day

Click here to see the social media post of the day.

© 2018 KXTV