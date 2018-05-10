1. Community reacts to talks of moving Sacramento Zoo out of Land Park

Not everyone is happy about talks of the nearly century-old Sacramento Zoo moving to a new location.

2. Organizations host vigil for sexual assault survivors, protest against Kavanaugh

Women's rights organizations are hosting a vigil for survivors of sexual assault, and to protest Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, on the west steps of the California State Capitol.

3. California propositions: All you need to know about bonds

If Props 1-4 all pass, California taxpayers would pay more than $32 billion over the next four decades to finance $16 billion of spending right now.

4. Modesto school board members may be forbidden from speaking to the press

Modesto City School Board members are considering a new set of protocols that would prevent them from speaking with members of the media.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Wet weather presents problems for Lodi’s grape growers

One long-time Lodi grape grower had to shut down harvest of his vineyard overnight, thanks to heavy rain that made it too muddy to get his harvester in the vineyard.

7. Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva's series of scandals | Update

ABC10 has compiled an extensive list of former Stock Mayor Anthony Silva's legal issues, dating back to December 2012.

8. JCPenney plans to hire 39,000 workers for holiday shopping season

JCPenney said it will hire 39,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season, and it plans to offer an incentive to keep the new employees.

9. Male cyclists 8 times more likely to be killed in accidents

Male cyclists are far more likely to be killed in an accident, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) data.

10. Social media post of the day

