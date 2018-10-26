1. Need to know: Stephon Clark’s case submitted to District Attorney

The Sacramento Police Department has completed their investigation of the Stephon Clark case and say they've sent the results to the Sacramento County District Attorney.

2. Police: Suspected kidnapper shot, killed by victim during chase in Fairfield

Police say the man who led them on a short pursuit in Fairfield has died from a gunshot wound he suffered during the pursuit. The shooter is believed to be the victim, police said.

3. Ariana Grande coming to Sacramento in May

Ariana Grande's new tour will include a stop at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, May 3. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

4. Free dental care offered to Central Valley residents in need

The free dental clinic kicks off at 5:30 a.m. on Friday and will serve nearly 2,000 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

6. Weed killer found in more breakfast cereals, snack bars, study shows

A cancer-linked herbicide has been found in more than two dozen popular breakfast cereals and snack bars according to a new report released Wednesday.

7. Roseville Police expect surge in holiday-related thefts

Roseville Police say they are anticipating an uptick in thefts of wallets and purses as the holiday season begins.

8. 3 family-friendly things to do in Roseville this week

From a Halloween-themed family fun night to a Westpark and Fiddyment Farm fall carnival, there's plenty to enjoy in Roseville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

9. Two die after falling from popular overlook in California's Yosemite National Park

Park rangers were trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday, spokesman Scott Gediman said. He didn't say when the couple fell from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet.

