1. Oakdale police find metal objects in Halloween candy

The tampered with candy included a fun sized Snickers candy bar, a fun sized Milky Way candy bar, a Mars mini candy bar, an Almond Joy mini candy bar, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

2. Woman accused of embezzling $130k appears in Sacramento Court

Jennifer Haymart, 39, was arraigned Thursday in Sacramento court on charges of embezzling hundreds of thousands from local organizations.

3. Suspect arrested in Southern California in connection to deadly Antelope shooting

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Miguel Romo in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman in Antelope.

5. President Trump criticized for anti-immigration political ad with Sacramento cop killer

President Trump tweeted Wednesday an anti-immigration video blaming Democrats for letting in convicted sheriff deputy killer Luis Bracamontes stirring controversy on the social platform.

6. Groundwork laid for 5,500-home Tracy Hills development

A project of nearly 5,500 homes is starting to take shape on the southwest edge of Tracy.

7. No-Spend November: Can you do this money saving challenge?

For the sake of your wallet, avoid Black Friday this year. Save money in time for the holiday season through the No-Spend November challenge!

