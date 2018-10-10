1. Alex Spanos, Stockton native and Chargers owner, dead at 95

Alexander Gus Spanos, founder of A.G. Spanos Companies and owner of the Los Angeles Chargers died at 95, the franchise announced Tuesday morning.

2. 'It blew me away': Man believes truck was torched because of Trump bumper stickers

Johnny Mackay left his truck outside the Garage Bar and Grille after some drinks Sunday night. He returned early Monday morning to find the truck torched.

3. Why the Lodi Boys & Girls Club could close its doors by the end of the month

The Lodi Boys & Girls Club could be closing its doors soon, if it doesn't raise $50,000 by the end of October.

4. Where to get a flu shot in Central California

California counties provide a wealth of flu shot clinics and other opportunities for vaccination. Other convenient places for flu shots include pharmacy, big box stores and of course your family doctor.

6. CAL FIRE: Power lines ignited fatal Cascade Wildfire

Two sagging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power lines made contact and ignited a blaze last year that killed four people and injured a firefighter in Northern California.

7. Voter Registration: How and when to register for the 2018 election

While some state deadlines for 2018 election have passed, California voters still have some time to register for the 2018 election.

8. This couple endured a nightmare Airbnb experience in Los Angeles

A Boston couple say they got the scare of their lives during an Airbnb stay in Los Angeles, ending with broken glass, police helicopters and thousands of dollars lost.

9. Three things to think about with Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael is going to be a rare serious Hurricane for the panhandle of Florida. There will be tons of impacts but let's just focus on three you may not be thinking about.

