1. Kavanaugh confirmation likely with support from Collins, Flake & Manchin

The final vote for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination will likely occur sometime Saturday.

2. Roseville residents sound off on Kavanaugh SCOTUS vote

ABC10 went to the Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville, California to ask folks to share their opinions on the U.S. Senate vote that may decide the next Supreme Court Justice.

3. Family of Stockton triple-shooting victim not allowed access to body

The family of 19-year old Kahlil Ahmad, the man who was killed in a triple shooting in Stockton, says since he was declared dead they have yet to see his body or have the body released.

4. May Hollister Woolsey: Sacramento's Urban Legend

The story of a local 12-year-old has captivated the imagination of many since finding a chest full of her belongings during a home renovation a century after her death.

6. CHP officers help deliver baby boy during traffic stop near Vacaville

A traffic stop in Solano County turned into an impromptu delivery room for a family and a trio of California Highway Patrol officers, early Friday morning.

7. Inside the Central Valley's Dell'Osso Family Farms

It's the first weekend of October which means it's finally pumpkin season with pumpkin patches are now in full swing across Northern California.

8. Sac Airport losing 1,500 parking spaces for pavement work

Hundreds of parking spaces at the Sacramento International Airport's economy lot are going away, temporarily, due to construction work.

9. Federal investigators determine cause of Ferguson Fire

More than month after the fire was fully contained, investigators with the Forest Service believe that superheated pieces of a catalytic converter made contact with dry vegetation that ignited the fire.

