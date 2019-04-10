YUBA CITY, Calif. — A hateful and racist sign targeting their neighbors went up in one Yuba City person's yard this week.

In recent days, a family from East India living in a nice Yuba City neighborhood put their home up for sale. When the realtor’s sign went up in their yard, another sign soon went up in another neighbor’s yard.



Scrawled crudely in black permanent marker on a flattened cardboard Amazon shipping box are the words, "PRAISE GOD! At least a few Rasist [sic] ARAB/INDIAN ARE LEAVING THE NEIGHBORHOOD!”

This is the sign that appeared in a neighbor's yard after an Indian family in the neighborhood put their home up for sale.

The family selling their home chose to speak through their realtor for this story. She posted about the sign on Facebook, which is how ABC10 learned about the incident.

“It really upset me because my clients are amazing and they are the kindest people,” their realtor said. “They're a couple of physicians, and they wouldn't do any harm to anyone."

She said the neighbor was a stranger to her clients, so the sign was a hateful mystery.



"[My client] says he's never had any interaction with the person who put the sign up, never had a problem with him,” the realtor said.

The overtly antagonistic sign has prompted some neighbors to say-- hate is not welcome here.

"I was disappointed and angry, and I thought, 'You know, I can't let this go without a response,’” said Charlotte Reese, another neighbor.

She noticed the sign earlier this week and decided to make a sign of her own.

"It said, 'All are welcome here and we are sad to see our sweet neighbors go,'" Reese said.

After one neighbor targeted another neighbor with a hateful, racist sign, Charlotte Reese decided to make a positive sign sharing a message of love.

She celebrates the diversity in her neighborhood and Yuba City in general and said she hopes others, including this neighbor, would do the same.

"He should maybe take the time to get to know his neighbors and learn a little bit more about their cultures,” Reese said, “so maybe he's not so fearful, because that's where hate comes from."

"We're praying for you, and we hope that you'll have a change of heart and realize that it's much better to live in community than contentiously with the neighbors,” the family’s realtor said. "We are all welcoming of all races, nationalities and religions."

ABC10 reached out to the homeowner who had the sign in his yard, but as of late Thursday night he had not yet responded to requests for comment.

