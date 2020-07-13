x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

news

New York will fine travelers from Florida $2,000 if they don't follow coronavirus rules

Floridians heading to New York must provide contact information when they arrive.

TAMPA, Fla. — New York state is issuing an emergency health order impacting travelers from Florida.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all out-of-state travelers from "designated high-COVID" states must provide their contact information when they arrive in the Empire State.

Anyone who fails to provide contact information in New York could be issued a summons with a $2,000 fine, New York's governor said.

"We're serious about enforcing quarantine," Cuomo tweeted.

Currently, New York is requiring travelers from 19 states, including Florida, to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive up north.

"The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average," New York said.

As of July 12, Florida's percent positive rate was 11.51 percent among 112,264 results reported that day.

A full list of affected states is below:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi 
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

RELATED: Florida coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations, recoveries

RELATED: Florida reports 12,624 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter