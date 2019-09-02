On Friday night, Michelle Ortiz shined her very brightest.

"This is her thing," Ortiz's mom, Maria, said. "Being in the spotlight. She loves doing that. Oh and beauty pageants. She does beauty pageants as well. She has eight crowns."

The pair enjoyed their "Night to Shine" at the Shelter Cove Community Church.

"It's amazing," Maria Ortiz said. "I never thought they would have something like this."

Night to Shine events are organized around the world for people with special needs — and every "star" who participates has the opportunity to get their hair and makeup done before the big event.

After checking in, the stars get placed with a buddy.

The buddies hang out with the stars on the red carpet, on the dance floor, and also during dinner.

Ortiz was born with cerebral palsy and has seizures. Her mom said it means a lot to have one night with her daughter as the star.

Dozens of volunteers help from cheering on the red carpet to setting up the dance floor. Modesto's Night to Shine event was held at Shelter Cove Community Church.

