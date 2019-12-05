SACRAMENTO, Calif — One teen is still in the hospital nearly one month after she and her friend were hit by a car while walking home after basketball practice.

It happened the night of April 17 off John Still Drive in South Sacramento.

"It's not a blur," said Shana Mays, Lavonia Ellis' mother. "I remember every minute of it from the minute she knocked on the door till now."

Her daughter is still in the hospital recovering. She was in a coma.

"It's surreal," Mays said. "I look at her and I can not believe this happened. Not that we're any different than anyone else but you're just like man I can't believe we're in this situation."

Rita Muhammad, the other girl hit that night, is out of the hospital and back at school. Mays said it may be another year or so until her daughter can go back to school.

She still cannot use one side of her body and will be going to a rehabilitation center.

"She's communicating," said Muhammad. "She remembers everybody and right now we're waiting for her to go to a rehab center to work on her right side that she can't really use."

Mays goes back and forth to the hospital everyday to make sure her daughter isn't alone. She's celebrating every milestone in her daughter's progress.

"It was as if she was a baby and it was the first time again," Mays said. "It was a real good feeling. I knew she was always gonna come back but just to see it was amazing."

Sacramento police said they still haven't identified the driver responsible and no suspects have been identified yet.

"I would like to keep it fresh in people's minds," Mays said "If you remember anything, if you see anything, no matter how big or how small. Just call in and give a tip cause it could've been your child."

