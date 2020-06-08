No mask, no flying: Alaska Airlines says no adults excused from mask rule

"If you're unable to wear a mask, you're not able to fly with us," the carrier posted on its Twitter. "Thanks for helping keep everyone safe!"

Alaska Airlines is making masks mandatory, starting Friday. The only exceptions will be children under 2, and during brief periods of eating or drinking.

The carrier had previously announced a mask policy to suspend non-compliant passengers from future travel.

But the Seattle-based airline's new announcement says "for the safety of all guests and employees," exemptions will no longer apply for people who claim they cannot wear masks for medical reasons.

Masks are thought to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The U.S. major airlines have said that they would require the use of masks on flights. Additionally, many states, including Washington, have started requiring masks in public.

United Airlines announced a similar passenger-suspension rule earlier this year. Airlines for America, a trade association that represents several U.S. airlines, said that other American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue and Southwest would be implementing similar policies.

Other safety steps that Alaska Airlines has taken to slow the spread of coronavirus include blocking certain seats to enable physical distancing, disinfecting planes between flights and limiting food and beverage service.

The airline also had previously announced a pre-flight questionnaire and a "wellness agreement" as part of the check-in process at airport kiosks, on the app and on the carrier's website.