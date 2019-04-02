HONOLULU — Cigarettes could be non-existent in Hawaii.

Lawmakers have proposed a ban on cigarette sales. The Aloha State would be the first to do this.

House Bill 1509 would prohibit anyone under the age of 30 from buying them by 2020. The age requirement would go up to 40 in 2021. Then by 2022, anyone under 50 wouldn't be able to buy cigarettes. By 2024, no one under the age of 100 would be able to purchase cigarettes, ultimately eliminating them.

Hawaii was the first state to raise the age to buy a pack of cigarettes to 21. The Aloha State also has one of the highest taxes on tobacco at $3.20 a pack.

HB 1509 would not include e-cigarette sales.