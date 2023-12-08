Wyatt Kauffman, 14, fell nearly 100 feet at Bright Angel Point on Tuesday.

GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — *Warning: The video in the player above may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

What was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime for a North Dakota family, nearly turned into a tragedy, when a 14-year-old boy slipped and fell nearly 100 feet from a cliff at Bright Angel Point at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

“I was up on the ledge and was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture,” said Wyatt Kauffman.

“I squatted down, and when I was, holding on to a rock. I only had one hand on it. It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kinda pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back,” he added.

After falling into the canyon, it would take two hours and nearly 40 emergency personnel from multiple agencies to get him out and into an ambulance.

“After the fall, I don't remember anything after that. I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here," said Wyatt.

"Two hours is an eternity in a situation like that, but when they have to repel down the cliff and get them out of the out of the canyon in a basket. We’re extremely grateful for the work of everyone,” added Wyatt's dad Brian Kauffman who was at home in North Dakota at the time when he heard the news.

"It was one of the most heart-wrenching phone calls I've ever had to be honest with you,” said Brian.

Bloodied, bruised and broken, Wyatt was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas, where he is recovering from several serious injuries, including nine broken vertebrae, a concussion, ruptured spleen, collapsed lung, broken hand and dislocated finger.

The 14-year-old still has a hard time wrapping his mind around what has happened to him.

"His face looks a lot better than it did yesterday," said Brian.

Wyatt, the family’s only child, has a long road to recovery. He’s expected to be discharged from the hospital this weekend.

The family plans a road trip home to make new memories to replace those made at the Grand Canyon.

“We're just lucky we're bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat. Instead of in a box. A lot of people back in North Dakota longhand home as quickly as possible," said Brian.

