Oakland vows to 'root out' cops who endorse Capitol takeover

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Police Department has opened an investigation into allegations that its officers endorsed or participated on social media accounts that contain objectionable content about the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The probe follows a KPIX-TV interview with a former officer who marched to the Capitol on Wednesday and defended the actions of pro-Trump loyalists who forced their way into the building as members of Congress were meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The online news site Oaklandside said former and current Oakland police officers “liked” Jurell Snyder's Facebook posts about the storming of the Capitol.