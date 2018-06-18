AKRON, Ohio -- A pair of Akron firefighters have been placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations they made a pornographic video at work, according to city spokesperson Ellen Lander Nischt.

Both firefighters – Lt. Art Dean, of Station 9, and provisional Lt. Deann Eller – allegedly filmed pornographic material at Station 11 on Akron-Peninsula Road. Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said he is unsure of how many videos were filmed.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Tucker issued a joint statement Monday afternoon.

According to the statement, the employees were not assigned to the same station, but are known to be in a long-term relationship. Tucker said the investigation began last week.

A city spokesperson said it does not appear that the employees will face any criminal charges, but may lose their jobs.

