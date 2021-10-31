One dead following two vehicle collision in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: Sunday 10:30 p.m.
A total of 6 people were involved in this evening's multi-vehicle crash, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Along with the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, 1 suffered critical injuries, 2 sustained major injuries and 2 others with moderate injuries.
Original Story:
One person is dead and four others are injured after a major injury collision occurred in downtown Sacramento on Sunday evening, police tell ABC10.
The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of 7th and L street. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Sacramento Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes if possible, as road closures are in effect.
ABC10 will update you when more information is available.