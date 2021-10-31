One dead following two vehicle collision in downtown Sacramento

One dead, five others transported to hospitals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: Sunday 10:30 p.m.

A total of 6 people were involved in this evening's multi-vehicle crash, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Along with the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, 1 suffered critical injuries, 2 sustained major injuries and 2 others with moderate injuries.

Original Story:

One person is dead and four others are injured after a major injury collision occurred in downtown Sacramento on Sunday evening, police tell ABC10.

The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of 7th and L street. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Sacramento Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes if possible, as road closures are in effect.