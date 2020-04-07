Operation Dry Water to curb boating accidents over Independence Day weekend

60 different law enforcement agencies statewide will be looking for people boating under the influence.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Operation Dry Water is in full effect this holiday weekend with 60 different law enforcement agencies statewide keep a close eye on people who may be boating under the influence.

"We're going to be out there with them on the boats... telling them the dangers of everything that's happening and how to stay safe," said Rhonda Campbell with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

MADD will be sharing the stories of people like Sophie and Cynthia, a mother and daughter from Nevada County who lost their life to a boater navigating under the influence back in 2012.

"Just don't take the alcohol. Save it for later. Put your non-alcoholic drinks on your boat, and keep yourself, your family and people around you safe," Campbell said.

The blood alcohol limit for boating is the same as driving a car-- .08. If you are convicted of a B-U-I, or boating under the influence, you could be fined $1,000 or more and face six months in jail. Aside from the usual precautions like the holiday weekend alcohol ban and wearing life vests on the water, regional parks are cautioning people about COVID-19 restrictions.

"We want people to go out there and do it safely," said Chief Ranger Wade Derby.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter