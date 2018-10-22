If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Note to candidates in the upcoming election: With 12 days to go, I have tuned you out.

Your campaign ads must be geared to 10-year-olds. At this point, they just feel negative and catty like a playground Instagram beef. The more negative and petty your ad is with loose facts, the more I want to vote for your opponent—or the lesser of two evils.

I find almost all of the campaign ads to be insulting to any shred of voter intelligence. It's bullying. I'm just relieved Doug Ose and Ami Bera aren't running against each other again. Those 2014 ads were brutal.

Tell me what you're going to do if elected, not that your opponent didn't pay his taxes in 1988 when he actually did. Negative ads do accomplish one thing: They make all politicians look bad.

You know that scene in PeeWee's Big Adventure where he and that local bully just keep saying "I know you are but what am i?" over and over again? Yeah, well that's what you all sound like to me.

And I'm not alone. I posed a question about campaign ads on my Facebook page, and comments cam flooding in.

"I'll be blunt here. The mud slinging between Harder and Denham is getting old. I literrally change the channel when those ads come on," Cat Reyes wrote.

Sarah Bucknam also thinks the ads feel like a playground drama gone wrong. "Exactly!! I'm not voting for anyone who acts like a 10 year old and tries to degrade his opponent."

Simply put: People are fed up with the pettiness of campaign ads.

