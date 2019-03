Get caught up with Walt's Blender. It's a chance for Walt Gray to tell you more about an issue that has him thinking and asking questions.

Walt loves getting your feedback on his Blender topics. You can connect with Walt Gray on Facebook.

Get caught up on some of Walt's Blenders:

Walt's Blender: Mueller's investigation won't change your mind on Trump

Walt's Blender: From hoecakes to dentures, what to know about Washington

Walt's Blender: Remember Dr. King

Walt's Blender: Migrant Caravan

Walt's Blender: Stevante Clark