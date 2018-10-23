If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Let's see if we agree. I think that if we — you and me — lived in Honduras, Guatemala and most of Mexico, that we'd walk to the USA. Yes? I understand the why. You might, too.

I am still in search for the how we process all of the refugees in at some point and who's on the financial hook for that.

Here's the thing, my ABC10 Facebook page is an interesting landing for discussion. If you enter the chat on it, you'd better come strong or you'll be eaten alive. Many people have said "Man, your Facebook is nasty."

Why yes, yes it is.

Just hours ago, we were going around the block about the Honduran caravan headed to the U.S and one man I know, a famous local DJ, offered the humanitarian angle of how "he felt bad for those suffering marchers and we should help."

He was jumped on with a round of instant profanity, and I do not mean entry-level profane. He circled back to me later and I apologized for not warning him about my Facebook snipers.

Now back to the question: Where do they go? Do we build a "refugee city" in the middle of nowhere Texas?

I know the Democrats are critical of Trump's denial of the caravan. What is the Democrat's solution? Just that the President is wrong?

Some of my Facebook commenters have tried to offer some answers.

Like Jennifer Peterson who said, "I would bet that any of these people would be more than happy to work the jobs that our privileged kids and adults would not be caught doing. Didn't we let millions of Russians come here and they didn't have to walk thousands of miles?"

Then you have Carla Jean Decker who doesn't like seeing this happen, but offers that "we have to take care of our own problems first! Homeless, mental health, elderly can't even make ends meet!"

These are some of the more tame comments. Have anything else to offer? Head over to my Facebook page and join the conversation.

© 2018 KXTV