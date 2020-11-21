Orangevale business owner gets 1-star Yelp review after posting photo wearing Trump 2020 hat

"They said, 'This business supports Donald Trump and he goes around wearing his Trump hat saying MAGA' and then said no one should give this business money."

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — On a local fishing group Facebook page, Steven Krebs posted about his big catch.

"I had a lot of positive comments and I had some negative comments," Krebs said about the picture of him holding a salmon he caught in the Sacramento river.

Krebs was wearing a "Trump 2020" hat in the photo and said he was surprised when he saw the picture resurface on the Yelp page for his business, A-Team Steam Cleaning and Restoration, based in Orangevale.

He said someone took that picture, cropped it to just his face and the hat, and posted a one-star review.

"They said, 'This business supports Donald Trump and he goes around wearing his Trump hat saying MAGA' and then said no one should give this business money," Krebs said about the review.

Krebs said the person who posted this review has never been a customer of his but he did recognize the name from the Facebook group.

"I don't know who he is," Krebs reiterated.

He was disappointed and frustrated by seeing the 1-star review.

"I have a small business and it's my livelihood and it's like a personal attack to my family," Krebs said.

He called Yelp to get it removed and it since has been taken down. He believes the person behind the post removed it.

"There's no room for hate. Yes, I put up a picture and I was wearing a Trump hat but I was fishing with buddies and this is uncalled for," Krebs said.

On Yelp's website, it says reviews must be about firsthand experiences when reviewing businesses. It says don't use "broad generalizations and conclusory allegations."

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13