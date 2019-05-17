ORANGEVALE, California — People living in the Woodmore Oaks neighborhood of Orangevale are trying to find out who's leaving nails on roads.

"My thoughts on this is that it's very frustrating when you got something like this," said Tom Digiacomo, Orangevale resident.

The nails have become more elaborate. Residents said they left smaller nails at first. Now, it's Ninja Stars.

The issue has been going on since fall of 2018.

Neighbors said they find a majority of the nails off Trajan Drive.

"One of the kids at Trajan school I just found out yesterday got one of the smaller nails," Digiacomo said.

CHP said it's investigating and they don't have any suspects. They're working with local agencies on the case, too.

READ ALSO: Orangevale helps family business after finding out reason behind bad Yelp reviews

"One of the neighbors I talked to said this is like an act of terrorism," said Dennis Sackett, Orangevale resident.

Neighbors have tried working together to find the suspect on their own.

"We've been passing out this flyer... to get the neighbors to point their surveillance cameras across the street so that if we would catch one suspicious act going down, whatever the day or night,... follow that down with other neighbors down with the cameras and piece this all together," Digiacomo said.

Many of the neighbors said they're frustrated and can't help but wonder who would do this and why.

"We shouldn't have to ask why because it's just crazy," Digiacomo said. "We just don't know why someone's mind is thinking like this and why you want to frustrate our neighbors."

WATCH ALSO: Folsom police use 'Find My iPhone' app to catch suspected burglar