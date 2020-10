The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead just before midnight Friday.

ALOHA, Ore. — A 3-year-old boy reportedly shot himself in the head with a handgun Friday night in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, James Kenneth Lindquester, had gotten a handgun out of a bedroom end table drawer and shot himself in the head.

Deputies along with Metro West and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue took over life-saving efforts from the family.