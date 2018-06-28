Coryell County emergency officials said they were working hard to get critical services restored to the community after the explosion at Coryell County Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Coordinator, Bob Harrell, said in a press conference Thursday they hoped to have the emergency room, labs and x-ray facilities operating again by Friday July 6 or Saturday July 7.

"We are also having discussions internally of identifying space, probably on the eastside of Memorial Dr., for an urgent care setting as we go through that because we are maybe nine days away from getting where we want to be," said Harrell.

Harrell also said hospital staff was still caring for patients at other facilities in the area and that they will continue to do that until the patients and staff can return to the hospital. He said he hoped that could happen within the next two to three weeks.

More than 100 patients were evacuated from the hospital and none of them were injured by the explosion, according to Jeff Bates, the Chief Medical Officer for the Hospital. Bates said their clinic in Goldthwaite was open and that they have extra providers and staffing there so patients can get in with their own provider.

The Investigation

The State Fire Marshall's office is the lead agency on the investigation into what caused the explosion. Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said members of the Texas Rangers and other agencies are assisting the Fire Marshall's office.

"This is a multi-agency investigation with each department working closely together," said Gohlke.

Members of Texas Task Force One, which is a multi-jurisdictional task force, will help shore the building up so investigators can get inside the boiler room where the blast occurred, Gohlke said.

Gohlke said the entire property would be released back to the hospital next week but that the investigation would continue with interviews and evidence gathering.

As of Thursday, there seemed to be confusion on the source of the explosion. Local investigators have said the source of the blast may have been from natural gas. But, the Texas Railroad Commission sent an incident report to Channel 6 Wednesday that said, "On June 26, Atmos Energy, Mid-Tex reported a natural gas explosion within the boiler room of a hospital, which had been undergoing renovations. Atmos reports that all natural gas mains leading to the hospital were isolated, and the investigation into the cause of the incident continues. "

A supervisor for the Texas Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday, that report from Atmos Energy to the Railroad Commission came from an unknown third party and was only reported to Atmos.

For its part, Atmos Energy said as part of its normal operating procedures they work closely with first responders to keep the area safe.

"Natural gas has been shut off to the hospital, and we have highly trained personnel on site," according to a statement from Atmos Energy.

The Texas Railroad Commission also said in its statement it had an "inspector on scene to determine if there were any violations of RRC pipeline safety rules." Texas State Fire Investigator Paul Ayers also confirmed to Channel 6 a RRC inspector was on the scene. However, Chief Gohlke and Harrell said they had not seen the incident report and had not seen any inspectors from the RRC at the site.

The Victims

Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers was killed in the explosion. Bruggman's sister sent Channel 6 a statement that reads, "He was a loving brother, son and uncle. We are struggling very hard."

Fifteen other people were injured in the explosion, including Aaron Haveron of Marlin. The other victims had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Bruggman and five others worked for Lochridge-Priest out of Waco. The company had been sub-contracted by Adolfson and Peterson Construction, which initially reported all of the injured worked for Lochridge-Priest. It remained unclear Thursday night for what company the other injured people worked.

Adolfson and Peterson sent the following statement to Channel 6.

"Our team is deeply saddened by this tragedy and we are working closely with our partners at Coryell Memorial and Lochride-Priest to provide support during this time. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those injured and lost."

Calls to the Waco public relations firm Four Columns, which Lochridge-Priest hired to handle media requests, were not returned as of Thursday afternoon.

Community Support and Recovery

As for how people can help in the recovery, Carly Latham, a hospital spokeswoman, said blood donations are needed the most over the next several months.

"We've been on the receiving side of such an outpouring of support from the community with donations and people continue to ask what they can do."

"We've received so much food and drinks and just anybody that just wanted to help us and I will tell you I thank every one of you," said Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams "It was a horrific, tragic event and to get through it we are going to need all of your support."

Anyone with questions about how to get in touch with family members who may have been impacted by the explosion can call 254-865-8251. Residents in the community needing assistance can call 254-404-2500.

