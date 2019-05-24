BARRON, Wis. — The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Wisconsin 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents will be sentenced on Friday afternoon.

Jake Patterson is due in court in Barron County at 1:30 p.m., and the hearing is expected to last several hours.

Patterson pleaded guilty on March 27 to the murders of James and Denise Closs and the kidnapping of their daughter, Jayme. He took a plea deal in Barron County that included an agreement that additional charges would not be filed in Douglas County, where Jayme was held. An additional charge of armed burglary was also dropped as part of the deal.

At that hearing, the judge read sentencing information that included two life sentences for murder, one for each of Jayme's parents.

He also read information on a 40-year sentence for kidnapping Jayme from her home.

RELATED: Accused Jayme Closs kidnapper Jake Patterson pleads guilty

Earlier in March, Patterson told KARE 11’s Lou Raguse in a letter from jail that he planned to plead guilty. “I can’t believe I did this,” he wrote at that time.

The crimes to which Patterson confessed began early the morning of Oct. 15, 2018, when deputies arrived at the Closs home in Barron, Wisconsin, to find Jayme missing and her parents fatally shot. A nationwide effort to bring Jayme home commenced over the next three months, but after 88 days in captivity, it was Jayme herself who found a way out.

RELATED: From missing to found alive: A timeline of the Jayme Closs case

On the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2019, she escaped from the cabin where Patterson was holding her, found a woman walking her dog, and asked for help. The woman took her to a nearby home and asked the owners to call 911.

Patterson was arrested shortly after, driving around the area. He told deputies at that point, “I did it,” according to the criminal complaint.

RELATED: Jayme Closs honored as 'Hometown Hero' by WI Assembly

He was charged in Barron County days later. The criminal complaint states that he told investigators he chose Jayme at random after seeing her get on a school bus in Barron. "He knew that was the girl he was going to take," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Jayme told investigators that Patterson held her at a cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin for 88 days. She was kept underneath his bed, blocked in by plastic totes and weights, and threatened that bad things would happen if she tried to get away. She described Patterson striking her with an object once when he became angry.

One day, though, on Jan. 10, Patterson told Jayme he would be gone for five or six hours. She pushed her way out from under the bed, found a pair of Patterson’s shoes, and left the house to find help.

Jayme was recently honored as a “Hometown Hero” by the Wisconsin Assembly. She also received the reward money designated for her “rescuer” from Jennie-O, where her parents had been employed.

Friday in court, the Closs family will have the chance to give final victim impact statements.