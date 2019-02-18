SACRAMENTO, Calif — It’s been a rough couple of years for American retailers succumbing to bankruptcy as they struggle to compete in a world of online shopping.

More than a dozen major U.S. retailers such as H.H. Gregg, RadioShack, and Toys 'R' Us have filed for bankruptcy since 2017.

Recently, Payless ShoeSource announced it’ll be closing all of its 2,100 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has halted online sales, although users can still browse online to find the product in a “store near you,” according to the company website.

Liquidation sales have also started at Payless stores nationwide, including the 26 Payless stores in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas.



Payless stores in Sacramento have started liquidation sales.

You can search for a Payless store near you by clicking here. Although there are a few things you may want to consider before making a purchase at one of these sales.

Not all the merchandise will be from the store itself, so shop wisely, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: Toys 'R' Us trying a comeback, one year after going out of business

RELATED: Payless begins liquidation sales ahead of closing all US stores

“Often, a business hires a liquidation company to run the sale who may bring in questionable merchandise of age and value and mix it with the retailer’s inventory,” according to the BBB.

You may want to consider using any gift cards as soon as possible, according to the BBB. These businesses won’t be around for long and if you don’t spend your gift card, you could get stuck with a worthless piece of plastic.

The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) has several tips on shopping at liquidation sales.

Most store-closing sales are final, the CalCPA wrote on its website. Make sure to check the item you are considering buying for any defects or damages. If you purchase the item, there’s a chance you won’t be able to return it if there is an issue.

While there may be a lot of flashy signs, advertising 40 percent off or more, not all items will actually sell for a bargain, according to CalCPA. Make sure to check prices online from other retailers before committing to a purchase at a liquidation sale.

Don’t waste your money on items you don’t need just because it’s on sale, according to CalCPA. Its best to go into the store knowing what you need, make a list, and stick to it.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Sacramento couple brought together by Southwest flight

"I was like, 'Look over here! I want to ask you on a date!'" Robby remembered. "But she literally didn't look at me once. And I didn't see her for three more years." That's where Southwest Airlines comes in…