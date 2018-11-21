ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A person of interest is in custody in connection to a homicide and sexual assaults that occurred at Catholic Supply in west St. Louis County earlier this week, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement sources told 5 On Your Side a person was taken into custody Wednesday morning. As of 1 p.m., St. Louis County police are still on scene in Imperial, Missouri.

Police said the man is 53 years old.

A neighbor told 5 On Your Side a man was taken into custody around 5 a.m. from a home on Geranium Drive.

Police have been searching for a suspect since Monday afternoon. A man went inside Catholic Supply in west St. Louis County and shot and killed a customer in the store and sexually assaulted at least three of the women inside. No surveillance video has been released. On Tuesday, police said they were not aware of any surveillance video.

The woman shot and killed was identified on Tuesday as 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt. She was a beloved mother of three married to her high school sweetheart. She was also an administrator at St. Louis Community College in Wildwood.

