SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — UPDATE:

The hearing on bonuses for PG&E executives has been continued to Friday, Aug. 9.

ABC10 was in court as the judge heard from several groups, all of whom who want a say in future of PG&E. Some of them are offering competing visions of that future.

Ultimately, the judge gave them nearly three weeks to come together and try to hammer out a competitive process the court can use moving forward for fielding and vetting these and any future plans.

Original Story:

Pacific Gas and Electric is expected to ask a federal bankruptcy court Wednesday morning in San Francisco to approve a plan to tying bonuses for 12 top executives to PG&E's ability to fulfill safety, financial and operational goals.

The Utility Reform Network (TURN), a consumer advocacy group, will also be in court, fighting against PG&E’s plan to reward its executives for following safety plans.

“For PG&E to ask for more money for executives while many victims of the Camp Fire are living in tents or trailers adds insult to injury,” TURN’s executive director Mark Toney wrote in a media release. “If PG&E has extra money, it should go toward victims who desperately need it.”

PG&E argues the plan provides incentives for the executives to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the business, in addition to maximizing economic benefits for all stakeholders – including wildfire claimants.

“It certainly doesn’t look to the public like they deserve bonuses, or should need incentives to stop starting fires,” Toney writes. “The highly paid top brass at PG&E has suffered few consequences for all the suffering the company has wrought. Rewarding them obviously sends the wrong message.”

If PG&E doesn’t meet its safety targets, executives will receive only half of the reward, the plan lays out. For example, PG&E's Executive Vice President of Law, Strategy and Policy, John Simon, makes a base salary of $696,000. Under this plan PG&E wants the judge to approve, if the company meets its safety targets, Simon will receive an additional $1,834,000. If safety targets aren’t met, Simon will receive half of that, or $917,000.

TURN wants the judge to reject PG&E's executive incentive plan. At the very least, TURN says it wants the judge to delay deciding on whether the approve the plan until PG&E's deadline to answer two questions related to political spending and equipment inspections.

PG&E has until Wednesday, July 31 to answer about its recent campaign donations to California politicians — an issue brought to the judge's attention by ABC10's Brandon Rittiman — and why the company failed to maintain inspections on certain equipment.

