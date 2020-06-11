Philadelphia police take people from Virginia into custody, investigate possible plot to attack convention center

Officers received a tip that a group from Virginia drove to Philadelphia with a plan to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballots are being counted.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police said they took two people into custody after they received a tip that a group from Virginia intended to attack a ballot-counting location in the city.

The Philadelphia Police Department received information Thursday that the group was on its way to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in a silver Hummer and had weapons.

Workers are counting votes from the election on November 3 at the convention center.

Officers spotted a silver Hummer about a block from the convention center. Shortly after that, bicycle patrol officers found two men with weapons. Neither had a Pennsylvania permit to carry. Police arrested the men who said the Hummer was theirs. Officers searched the Hummer and found another gun.

Friday morning, weapons charges against the men were pending.

The police department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation.